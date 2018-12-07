Man robs Vernon restaurant; threatens staff with needle

Police in Vernon say a man robbed a restaurant in Vernon on Wednesday, and that he threatened staff with an allegedly contaminated needle before making his getaway.

The incident took place at the Wrap Zone along Highway 6, with the lone man entering the store at approximately 7 p.m., demanding money and threatening the two staff members with the needle. The two staff members complied and the man fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. The employees were not hurt during the robbery.

Police say extensive patrols were made, but the man was not located.

The suspect is described as wearing a dark-coloured, waist-length jacket and dark-coloured shoes with light trim.

Anyone with any information about the robbery is asked to contact the Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171.