2 robbery suspects arrested after police chase from Nova Scotia to New Brunwick

Two men are facing a number of charges after allegedly committing an attempted robbery and home invasion in Nova Scotia, and then leading police on a chase along the Trans-Canada Highway into New Brunswick.

RCMP say the attempted robbery and home invasion took place just before 5 p.m. Tuesday in Springhill, N.S. They say two suspects fled in a vehicle and began driving for the border.

Southeast District RCMP in New Brunswick responded to a request for help from Nova Scotia RCMP at around 6:30 p.m. to stop the vehicle, which was travelling westbound on the highway.

Officers used a spike belt near Exit 467B in Painsec, N.B. Police say the vehicle came to a stop near the next exit and the two suspects began running away.

Police dogs were deployed and located the two men a short time later.

“They were arrested and taken to hospital for minor injuries. They were later released into police custody,” RCMP said in a news release.

A member of the New Brunswick RCMP was also injured while responding to the call, and was treated in hospital and later released.

The men, aged 42 and 36, from Riverview, N.B., are scheduled to appear in Moncton provincial court on Wednesday to face charges related to the chase.

They are also expected to face charges in Nova Scotia related to the attempted armed robbery.

RCMP in both provinces are continuing their investigation.