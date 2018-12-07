Cannabis
December 7, 2018 5:55 pm

Partnership to see Aurora Cannabis supply medical pot to Mexico

By Staff The Canadian Press

Cannabis seedlings are shown at an Aurora Cannabis facility, Friday, November 24, 2017 in Montreal. Aurora Cannabis is striking a distribution deal to supply medical pot to Mexico.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
A A

Aurora Cannabis says it will supply medical cannabis to Mexico through a partnership with pharmaceutical manufacturer and distributor Farmacias Magistrales.

Farmacias recently got the green light to import cannabis, which Aurora says is the first and only import license granted by federal Mexican authorities to date.

Aurora’s chief executive Terry Booth says the exclusive partnership expands the cannabis grower’s early mover advantage in Latin America.

READ MORE: Aurora Cannabis ramping up production but recreational pot shortages will likely linger

Watch below: (From Oct. 29, 2018) As cannabis shortages continue across Canada, even the AGLC’s website has almost nothing available for buyers. As Fletcher Kent reports, some say the supply chain needs to be fixed.

The Edmonton-headquartered pot producer says Farmacias has a reach of roughly 80,000 retail points, and 500 pharmacies and hospitals across Mexico.

It adds that Farmacias has also received licences from Mexico’s Federal Commission for Protection Against Health Risks to manufacture and distribute products with CBD and THC.

Shares of Aurora rose as much as 10 per cent to hit $7.82 in intraday trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Aurora Cannabis
Business
Cannabis
Farmacias
Farmacias Magistrales
Health
Marijuana
Medical Marijuana
money
pot
Terry Booth
TSX

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News