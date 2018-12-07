Crime
December 7, 2018 5:26 pm
Updated: December 7, 2018 5:35 pm

2 people stabbed at Hamilton mountain plaza, 1 in life-threatening condition

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

The stabbing occurred at a plaza at Upper Wentworth Street and Kingfisher Drive Friday afternoon.

Jeremy Cohn / Global News
A A

A Hamilton Paramedic Services spokesperson says two people have been rushed to hospital, one in critical condition, after being stabbed at a central mountain plaza.

The spokesperson said paramedics and police were called to the plaza, located at Upper Wentworth Street and Kingfisher Drive across from Lime Ridge Mall, at 4:30 p.m.

Paramedics rushed the patients, one of whom had life-threatening injuries, to hospital. The second patient was listed in stable condition.

As of late Friday afternoon, police didn’t release suspect information.

More to come.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Hamilton Crime
Hamilton Mountain
Hamilton news
Hamilton Paramedic Services
Hamilton Paramedics
Hamilton Police
Hamilton stabbing
Kingfisher Drive
upper wentworth street

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News