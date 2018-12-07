2 people stabbed at Hamilton mountain plaza, 1 in life-threatening condition

A Hamilton Paramedic Services spokesperson says two people have been rushed to hospital, one in critical condition, after being stabbed at a central mountain plaza.

The spokesperson said paramedics and police were called to the plaza, located at Upper Wentworth Street and Kingfisher Drive across from Lime Ridge Mall, at 4:30 p.m.

Paramedics rushed the patients, one of whom had life-threatening injuries, to hospital. The second patient was listed in stable condition.

As of late Friday afternoon, police didn’t release suspect information.

More to come.