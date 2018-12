Motorists in the Okanagan were treated to a shocking sight on Friday: Garbage, and lots of it, littering Highway 97, along Okanagan Lake, near Penticton.

Garbage in northbound lane of Hwy 97 near Penticton is actually slowing down traffic! pic.twitter.com/FC69tAPSFC — Kimberly Davidson (@Kimberly_Global) December 7, 2018

There was no word on who dumped the garbage there, or why it was dumped, either accidentally or on purpose. However, crews are on scene cleaning it up.

More on this as information becomes available.