2 drivers charged with excessive speeding on Hwy. 401 in Northumberland County
Two drivers from the GTA face stunt driving charges on Highway 401 in Northumberland County this week.
On Monday around 10:30 a.m., Northumberland OPP said they clocked a vehicle travelling 164 km/h in a posted 100 km/h zone on Highway 401 in the Municipality of Brighton.
Makhosini Zikhali, 19, from Whitby, was charged with racing a motor vehicle. The black sedan was impounded for seven days and Zikhali’s driver licence was suspended for seven days.
He is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Feb. 6, 2019.
On Wednesday, OPP said an eastbound vehicle passed a marked cruiser on Highway 401 in Alnwick-Haldiman Township.
“The officer paced the vehicle travelling at 160 km/h,” OPP stated.
Sanjaya Wickremasinghe, 50, of Mississauga, was charged with racing a motor vehicle. His licence was seized and suspended for seven days and his vehicle towed and impounded for seven days.
He will appear in court in Cobourg on Jan. 9, 2019.
