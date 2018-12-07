No charges laid after vehicle collides into Shoppers Drug Mart in Huntsville: OPP

Police say no charges were laid after a vehicle jumped the curb and struck a business in Huntsville.

According to Huntsville OPP, on Friday, just after 9:30 a.m., officers received a report of a single-vehicle collision on King William Street.

Police say an investigation revealed while a woman was parking her car, the vehicle jumped the parking lot curb and struck the wall of a Shoppers Drug Mart.

Officers say the 29-year-old driver and her child were transported to a local hospital for precautionary reasons with no apparent injuries.

According to police, no charges were laid in relation to the collision.