December 7, 2018 2:11 pm

Barrie’s jobless rate drops again: Statistics Canada

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

Barrie's unemployment rate was just five per cent in November.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Barrie’s unemployment rate continued its downward trend, dropping to five per cent in November.

According to new numbers released by Statistics Canada on Friday, the city’s jobless rate dropped by 0.2 per cent, falling from the 5.2 per cent recorded in October.

Barrie’s jobless rate is now significantly lower than both the provincial and national averages.

The country and province both recorded a 5.6 per cent unemployment rate for the month of November.

According to the new numbers, St. Catharines-Niagara and Brantford had the highest unemployment rates in the province, with both recording a seven-per-cent jobless rate in November.

Guelph recorded the lowest rate of unemployment at three per cent.

