First ‘Avengers 4’ trailer released, reveals movie’s title
Marvel has revealed the name of Avengers 4 and a new release date with the first official trailer for Avengers: Endgame.
Fans have been anxiously waiting since May, after Avengers: Infinity War was released and showed the team in ruins.
Avengers: Endgame will be released on April 26, 2019 instead of the previously announced May 3, 2019 release date.
The trailer for Avengers: Endgame has Iron Man floating in space with only a day’s worth of oxygen left for him.
On earth, Black Widow and Cap are planning something.
“We lost friends,” Cap says. “We lost family. We lost part of ourselves. This is the fight of our lives.”
“This is gonna work,” Black Widow says to him.
“I know it is because I don’t know what I’m going to do if it doesn’t,” Cap replies.
Avengers fans took to Twitter after the official trailer was released to discuss all the new information featured in the teaser.
The cast for Avengers: Endgame includes Benedict Cumberbatch (Dr. Strange), Tom Holland (Spider-Man), Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor) and Mark Ruffalo (Hulk).
