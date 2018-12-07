First ‘Avengers 4’ trailer released, reveals movie’s title

Marvel has revealed the name of Avengers 4 and a new release date with the first official trailer for Avengers: Endgame.

Fans have been anxiously waiting since May, after Avengers: Infinity War was released and showed the team in ruins.

Avengers: Endgame will be released on April 26, 2019 instead of the previously announced May 3, 2019 release date.

The trailer for Avengers: Endgame has Iron Man floating in space with only a day’s worth of oxygen left for him.

On earth, Black Widow and Cap are planning something.

Here's your first look at the poster for Marvel Studios' #AvengersEndgame, in theaters April 26, 2019! pic.twitter.com/sMJPdwLPed — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) December 7, 2018

“We lost friends,” Cap says. “We lost family. We lost part of ourselves. This is the fight of our lives.”

“This is gonna work,” Black Widow says to him.

“I know it is because I don’t know what I’m going to do if it doesn’t,” Cap replies.

Avengers fans took to Twitter after the official trailer was released to discuss all the new information featured in the teaser.

Since Captain America isn't going to survive this movie, the least Marvel can do is reunite him and Peggy Carter in the afterlife for their dance🕺💃 He has sacrificed so much for the greater good. They deserve their endgame! 💕#AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/bHtc1gFMTS — Susan Blunt 💋 (@IAmSBlunt) December 7, 2018

“When I drift off I’ll be thinking about you. It’s always you.” STARK #AvengersEndGame pic.twitter.com/1Bo8OZD9ZM — Nena☃️🧸🎄 (@stephhh_ledezma) December 7, 2018

This can mean only 2 things for me: he goes back in time somehow and finds peggy or it is a parallel to his death in the first avenger and I’m not ready #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/JSc3g58zdR — the sun will shine on us again (@bcozofdylan) December 7, 2018

One taught me love,

One taught me patience,

One taught me pain ,

One taught me how to die #AvengersEndgame #Avengers4 pic.twitter.com/h8UHZ5mr0R — Bonkers 😎 (@rahulkpopat) December 7, 2018

I can’t stop crying I don’t know what to say #AvengersEndGame pic.twitter.com/TpJcJiyCxg — yas. (@grenayse) December 7, 2018

The cast for Avengers: Endgame includes Benedict Cumberbatch (Dr. Strange), Tom Holland (Spider-Man), Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor) and Mark Ruffalo (Hulk).

Watch the trailer for ‘Avengers: Endgame’ in the video above.