Robertson records OT winner as Petes edge Bulldogs on Teddy Bear Toss night

Nick Robertson’s goal 1:42 into overtime vaulted the Peterborough Petes past the visiting Hamilton Bulldogs to a 4-3 victory on Thursday night during the annual Teddy Bear Toss fundraiser.

Petes fans tossed more than 1,700 teddy bears, toques, mittens and more when Adam Timleck scored the Petes’ first goal 12 minutes into the contest. Timleck added another, and Liam Kirk tallied the game-tying goal to force the extra frame.

The Petes said that total eclipsed last year by more than 300.

Adam Timleck makes it rain and here’s a pile of Teddy’s for Miracle Toy Drive @PetesOHLhockey pic.twitter.com/dLcPj0cTmV — Meaghan Roy (@MeaghanDRoy) December 7, 2018

Robertson and Semyon Der-Arguchintsev each added two assists.

Hunter Jones stopped 31 of 34 shots.

The Petes visit the Ottawa 67’s on Sunday and return to home ice on Thursday, Dec. 13 to face the Flint Firebirds.