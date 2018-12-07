Motivational speaker teaches Saskatoon students about workplace safety

WorkSafe Saskatchewan says roughly 4,000 people under the age of 25 are injured on the job annually across the province.

With that in mind, students at Holy Cross High School listened to injured worker Spencer Beach teach them about workplace safety as part of the Work2Live Tour.

The motivational speaker said if he was wearing protective gear on a job site last year, he wouldn’t have sustained third- and fourth-degree burns that cover 90 per cent of his body.

“If I would’ve geared up that day, that fire still would’ve happened, but I can promise you because the parts that I’m burnt were areas with leather [clothing], I wouldn’t have been burnt,” Beach said.

“Even that — wearing the proper gear — was enough to stop me from having my life changed.”

Thursday’s session in Saskatoon was the final stop of the two-month tour around the province.

