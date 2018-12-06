After temporarily reinstating it, Edmonton cancels Nyala Lounge’s business licence

The City of Edmonton confirmed it cancelled an Edmonton bar’s business licence after reinstating it in September.

The city’s Business Licensing and Vehicle for Hire Unit decided to cancel Nyala Lounge’s business licence, effective Dec. 5, 2018.

The bar is located at 108 Avenue and 98 Street.

A review was started on Aug. 3, after a submission was received by the Public Safety Compliance Team.

The licence was reviewed in September, but the owner could not be notified so the city had to restart the process.

After considering submissions from both the Public Safety Compliance Team and the licensee, however, “the city has decided to cancel the business licence based on breaches of the licence conditions that occurred in 2018.”

The decision can be appealed. The owner has 14 days to file an appeal at the Community Standards and Licence Appeal Committee.

