Winnipeg Jets vist sick chilldren to get them in the holiday spirit

The Winnipeg Jets visited the Children’s Rehabilitation Centre Thursday afternoon to spend some time with patients and their families.

Players walked around the room talking to kids, signing autographs, and posing for photos.

“To come here and give back to the community, and especially see the joy and excitement it brings to these kids and their families, it’s very special,” said Winnipeg Jets forward Brandon Tanev.

“We are very grateful to have that opportunity to participate here with them.”

They Jets also got asked plenty of questions about how their season is going so far.

A number of Jets players were at the Children’s Rehabilition Centre to spend time with the patients and their families, including:

#7 Ben Chariot

#13 Brandon Tanev

#29 Patrik Laine

#30 Laurent Brossoit

#37 Connor Hellebuyck

#57 Tyler Myers

#62 Nelson Nogier (who has since been reassigned to the AHL’s Manitoba Moose)

#81 Kyle Connor

#83 Sami Niku