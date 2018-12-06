Crime
December 6, 2018 3:16 pm

Two provincial police officers sent to hospital while investigating crash

By Staff The Canadian Press

The OPP logo.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
PARRY SOUND, Ont. – Provincial police say two officers were sent to hospital while investigating a crash near Parry Sound, Ont., on Thursday morning.

Investigators say the crash involved two commercial trucks, and resulted in a chemical spill on the Key River Bridge.

They say one of the responding officers was exposed to a potentially hazardous chemical and was taken to hospital for medical assessment.

Police say a second officer was conducting traffic control when she was seriously injured.

They say she was in her cruiser with all of its emergency lights activated when it was struck by a northbound vehicle, and taken to hospital.

Police say the cause of the initial crash is still being investigated, and there’s no threat to public safety at this time.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

