Two provincial police officers sent to hospital while investigating crash

PARRY SOUND, Ont. – Provincial police say two officers were sent to hospital while investigating a crash near Parry Sound, Ont., on Thursday morning.
Investigators say the crash involved two commercial trucks, and resulted in a chemical spill on the Key River Bridge.
They say one of the responding officers was exposed to a potentially hazardous chemical and was taken to hospital for medical assessment.
Police say a second officer was conducting traffic control when she was seriously injured.
They say she was in her cruiser with all of its emergency lights activated when it was struck by a northbound vehicle, and taken to hospital.
Police say the cause of the initial crash is still being investigated, and there’s no threat to public safety at this time.
