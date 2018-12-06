Brussels sprout and apricots recipe from Tractor Foods

Brussels sprout + Apricot

1 cup Brussels sprouts, shredded

5 cups Brussels sprouts, halved or quartered depending on size

1/2 head radicchio, julienne

1/2 cup Italian parsley, roughly chopped

2/3 cup dried apricots, sliced

1 cup butternut squash, 1/2” diced

salt & pepper to taste

olive oil for roasting

Citrus Vinaigrette

¼ cup lemon juice

1 tsp lemon zest

1 clove garlic, minced

2 Tbs onion, minced

2 Tbs white balsamic vinegar

1/3 cup grapeseed oil

1 Tbs grainy Dijon mustard

1 tsp agave

¾ tsp salt

Method:

-Preheat oven to 450 F. Toss Brussels sprouts in olive oil and add in a single layer to a parchment lined baking sheet and season with salt and pepper. Repeat the same process with diced butternut squash and add to a separate baking sheet. Roast both trays in the oven for 12-15 minutes until Brussels are crispy and butternut squash is fork tender. Remove from oven and let cool to room temperature.

-In the meantime, prepare the citrus vinaigrette. In a small bowl, whisk all ingredients until fully emulsified.

-Combine roasted Brussels sprouts and butternut squash with remaining ingredients and all of the citrus dressing. Toss to combine and enjoy!

