Brussels sprout and apricots recipe from Tractor Foods

Brussels sprout + Apricot
1 cup Brussels sprouts, shredded
5 cups Brussels sprouts, halved or quartered depending on size
1/2 head radicchio, julienne
1/2 cup Italian parsley, roughly chopped
2/3 cup dried apricots, sliced
1 cup butternut squash, 1/2” diced
salt & pepper to taste
olive oil for roasting
Citrus Vinaigrette
¼ cup lemon juice
1 tsp lemon zest
1 clove garlic, minced
2 Tbs onion, minced
2 Tbs white balsamic vinegar
1/3 cup grapeseed oil
1 Tbs grainy Dijon mustard
1 tsp agave
¾ tsp salt
Method:
-Preheat oven to 450 F. Toss Brussels sprouts in olive oil and add in a single layer to a parchment lined baking sheet and season with salt and pepper. Repeat the same process with diced butternut squash and add to a separate baking sheet. Roast both trays in the oven for 12-15 minutes until Brussels are crispy and butternut squash is fork tender. Remove from oven and let cool to room temperature.
-In the meantime, prepare the citrus vinaigrette. In a small bowl, whisk all ingredients until fully emulsified.
-Combine roasted Brussels sprouts and butternut squash with remaining ingredients and all of the citrus dressing. Toss to combine and enjoy!
