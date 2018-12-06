Split developing on Surrey council over draft budget

Surrey’s lone opposition councillor says she wants the city’s draft budget, which suggests the city delay several projects to reduce debt, turned back to staff for further consideration.

Linda Annis said putting projects like the Cloverdale Ice Complex and the Grandview Heights Community Centre and Library on hold is “short-sighted” and short-changes Surrey families.

“I think the people in Surrey are very disappointed with these projects put on hold. We talked about them for a long time and I know the mayor was concerned about the amount of debt but in fact the debt in Surrey, on a per-person basis, is the lowest in the region.

“About 300 families are moving into Surrey each month and we have to keep up the infrastructure to meet the demand.”

So will she vote against the draft budget when it comes to a vote at Tuesday’s finance committee meeting?

“My recommendation would be that the budget be turned back to staff for further consideration.”