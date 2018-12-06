Politics
December 6, 2018 3:06 pm
Updated: December 6, 2018 3:10 pm

Split developing on Surrey council over draft budget

By Senior Reporter  CKNW

WATCH: (Aired Dec. 4, 2018) Some expansion projects Surrey residents were expecting have been put on the back burner while the city deals with its debt problem. The city's new mayor says it needs to live within its means. But as Neetu Garcha reports, some of Doug McCallum's major campaign promises are full steam ahead.

Surrey’s lone opposition councillor says she wants the city’s draft budget, which suggests the city delay several projects to reduce debt, turned back to staff for further consideration.

Linda Annis said putting projects like the Cloverdale Ice Complex and the Grandview Heights Community Centre and Library on hold is “short-sighted” and short-changes Surrey families.

“I think the people in Surrey are very disappointed with these projects put on hold. We talked about them for a long time and I know the mayor was concerned about the amount of debt but in fact the debt in Surrey, on a per-person basis, is the lowest in the region.

“About 300 families are moving into Surrey each month and we have to keep up the infrastructure to meet the demand.”

So will she vote against the draft budget when it comes to a vote at Tuesday’s finance committee meeting?

“My recommendation would be that the budget be turned back to staff for further consideration.”

