Top picks for New Year’s Eve celebrations in Peterborough and surrounding area

Celebrate the year that was and the year to come with New Year’s Eve festivities in Peterborough and the surrounding area.

As a reminder, the City of Peterborough is once again offering free transit and handi-van service on New Year’s Eve beginning at 7:20 p.m. and running until 3:20 a.m. on Jan. 1.

Peterborough:

Aria – NYE 2019 Masquerade Ball — Top 40, club anthems, 2018 hits. Bottle service packages starting at $75 per person (include cover/line bypass, private seating, choice of premium bottles, champagne at midnight). Tickets: Early bird $10, general admission $15, all access $20. Doors open at 10 p.m. 331 George St. N.

La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant – New Year’s 2019 Latin Party — An evening of Latin music with a DJ and a toast at midnight. 10 p.m. Tickets $10; 190 Hunter St. W.

Lions Club Banquet Hall – New Year’s Eve Party — Hosted by Lions Club of Peterborough featuring a DJ, light lunch and cash bar. Tickets $30 per person (purchase in advance at Lions Centre) 347 Burnham St.

Play Cafe – New Year’s Party! — Kids’ event to countdown to New Year’s with a balloon drop. Tickets $7 per child (includes sparkling beverage and snack). Pre-registration required. 809 Chemong Rd.

Royal Canadian Legion – New Year’s Eve Party — Montana Sky – Social hour 6-7 p.m.; hot/cold buffet at 7 p.m. Music and dance to follow. Tickets $45 per person 6 p.m.-1 a.m. 1550 Lansdowne St. W.

Showplace Performance Centre – Peterborough New Year’s Eve Comedy Gala — Comedians Pete Pedlacher, Derek Seguin and guests will have a laugh-filled evening to ring in the New Year. Age restricted 16+; 8 p.m.; 290 George St N.

St. John the Evangelist Anglican Church – New Year’s Eve Dance Party — Contra, English dance with music by Fiddlin’ Jay and Michael Ketemer. Hosted by Peterborough English Country Dancers. Tickets $15 at the door. 99 Brock St.

The Blackhorse Pub – NYE 2019 — Chef Jason Brown will be preparing a three-course dinner menu starting at 5 p.m. Entertainment includes Rick & Gailie 5-8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. members of Express & Company and Broken Harmony will take stage as Express & Harmony. $40+tax for dinner; $10 without dinner. Items can be ordered à la carte off the menu. 452 George St. N.

The Garnet — New Year’s Eve with Evangeline Gentle and her band. Special guests: Nick Ferrio, Holy Mackinaw and Nathan Truax. 10 p.m.-1 a.m., Tickets $15 at the door. 231 Hunter St. W.

The Historic Red Dog – Mokomokai Album Release and New Year’s Eve Bash with Living Dead Girl — The band releases the second full-length LP “Shores of the Sun.” Doors open at 9 p.m., show starts at 10 p.m. Ages 19+ General admission $15 189 Hunter St. W.

The Junction Nightclub – New Year’s 2019 — DJ Bill Porters hosts this mega party playing the biggest and best hits from Pure Saturdays, Y2K Flashback, Nothing But the ’90s and County Night. Doors open at 10 p.m. $10 advance tickets includes party favours and champagne toast at midnight. 257 George Street N.

The Personal Touch Banquet Hall — Comedic hypnotist Robert Maxwell and a special guest. Dinner included and a dance after the show. Tickets $60 per person or $100 per couple (group discounts for eight or more). Doors open at 6 p.m. 1135 Lansdowne St. W. Suite 200.

The Theatre on King – LLaads New Year’s Party — Llaads Sketch party with Luke Foster, Lindsay Unterlander, Adam Lloyd Wilkinson, Adam Martignetti, Daniel Smith and Sarah McNeilly and Planet 12 Productions show and a dance. 8 p.m., 171 King St., Suite 100.

The Venue – New Year’s Eve 2019 Brazilian Carnival — Channel the energy and vibrancy of Brazil featuring DJ Rodrigo Flores and samba drumming group A Fantástica Bateria Escola De Samba De Toronto and Batucatronica. Doors open at 8:30 p.m. 19+ event Tickets $30+HST early bird or $40+HST at the door. 286 George St. N.

White House Hotel – New Year’s Eve Glow Party — 19+ event includes party favours. Doors open 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. 173 Charlotte St.

Lakefield:

Canoe and Paddle – New Year’s Eve — First seating 4-7 p.m.: three-course dinner and drink ($60 adults, $30 kids); Celebration Seating: 7 p.m-2 a.m. three-course dinner, drink, midnight champagne (19+only) Evening entertainment by Ace & The Kid 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. 18 Bridge St.

City of Kawartha Lakes:

Between the Bread Eatery and Market – Family New Year’s Eve Party — Games, crafts, entertainment, light refreshments and a countdown to the balloon drop at 9 p.m. Tickets (purchase in advance) $20 per adult, $15 per child. Children under 2 are free. 6-9 p.m. at 17 William St. S., Lindsay.

Eganridge Resort, Country Club & Spa – New Year’s Eve Dinner & Dance Gala — 5-course dinner, live music by Kelly Burrows with party favours, late night buffet and toast at midnight. 8 p.m., $84.95. 26 County Club Dr., Fenelon Falls.

Fenelon Falls Community Centre – New Year’s Eve Skate — Free event for families 7 p.m.-midnight. 27 Veterans Way.

Lakeview Arts Barn – New Year’s Eve at the LAB — Dinner and live music from the Harry Peterson Band (music from the 1950s to today). Buffet 8 p.m. to midnight. Cost $55 plus HST per person. Bus rides to Bobcaygeon and Lindsay leave at 1 a.m. 2300 Pigeon Lake Rd., Bobcaygeon.

Mackey Celebrations- 2nd annual New Year’s Even Party — Hosted by Tom and Alana Collver. Features Live DJ, dance party, complimentary appetizers, champagne 9 p.m.- 2 a.m. Ages 25+ $65 per person, cocktail attire, cash bar. 35 Lindsay St. N. Message Tom Collver on Facebook for tickets.

Pie Eyed Monk – Celebrate New Years 2019 — Two-floor party event: First floor with DJ playing country music favourites; second floor DJ playing dance music. Admission includes canapes, prosecco toast and a photo booth. Tickets $50 per person. Dinner reservations 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Doors open at 9 p.m.; 8 Cambridge St. N., Lindsay.

Senior Citizens Club of Fenelon Falls – New Year’s Eve Dance — 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.; 58 Murray St.

Strike Point Bowling Center – New Year’s Eve Glow Lanes — New glow lanes opening New Year’s Eve. One hour time slots starting at 5 p.m., kitchen and bar open until midnight. Doors close at 11 p .m. Wear white for more glow effect. 46 William St.

The Coach and Horses Pub – New Year’s Eve — Hosted by U jimmy rock band. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 16 York St. S.

Port Hope:

Cameco Capitol Arts Centre – New Year’s Eve with Elton Rohn — The top Elton John tribute artist in North America. 8 p.m. Tickets $45 but only available online. 20 Queen St.

Port Hope Lions Hall – The Breezeway New Years Eve Celebration and Dance — Includes Kevin Young, The Breezeway Band, Lisa Hart, Keith Robertson, Griffin McGill, Darlene Brooks. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets $25 includes party favours, light luncheon All ages. 29 Thomas St.

Cobourg:

Frank’s Pasta and Grill – New Year’s Eve — Johnny Sweet and The Project (starts at 8 p.m. Tickets $15 includes guaranteed seating, wine, party favours) and DJ Mc Pimpin (11:30 p.m. to 3 a.m.). Tickets not required after 11 p.m. 19+event 426 King St. E.

Oasis Bar and Grill – New Year’s Eve Party — Music guests Tom Leighton and Rick Bauer. Dinner, the countdown. 9:30 p.m. 31 King St. E.

Rotary Waterfront Park – First Night Celebrations — Community invited to enjoy horse-drawn wagon rides, a DJ and the lights of Christmas Magic. 6-9 p.m. with fireworks at 9 p.m. All at the outdoor skating rink (Rotary Harbourfront Park) on Albert St.

The Woodlawn Inn – The New Year’s Eve Grand Dinner — The gourmet event of the year which features a cocktail reception, seven-course dinner with free-pour wine from 9-11 p.m. Reception at 8 p.m., sit down 9 p.m., $149 per person+tax; 420 Division St.

Victoria Hall – Mayor’s New Year’s Levee – Join Mayor John Henderson and members of town council to ring in the New Year (includes Concert Band of Cobourg, the town crier, poet laureate and Victoria Hall volunteers who are serving cake, refreshments). Jan. 1, 2-3:30 p.m. Victoria Hall, 55 King St. W.

Matterhorn Restaurant – New Year’s Eve Dinner Celebration — 3-course meal, welcome drink (wine, soft drink or juice), dessert and a surprise gift. 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Tickets $55 per person. 79 King St. W.