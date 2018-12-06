1st-place Saskatoon Blazers get invite to Mac’s Tournament

The Saskatoon Blazers are having one of the best regular seasons the Saskatchewan Midget AAA Hockey League (SMAAAHL) club has had in a long time.

With a record of 20-6 and one overtime loss, the team currently sits in first place.

“Just putting in a lot of work over the summer. Trying to get bigger, faster, stronger and it’s obviously been paying off a little bit this year,” forward Josh Nagy said.

“(We’re) more of a veteran team then we were last year. Couple more vets. Little older and we got some 15-year-olds that are really good and all together a better team.”

The Blazers have plenty of offensive threats in their line-up with three players in the top 10 for points, including twins.

Cole Nagy, who’s six-foot four, is tied for second in the SMAAAHL with 37 points while his five-foot-10 brother is just four points behind him.

“I’ve been getting a little bit more of a role this year, playing a little more power play, and just been playing with some good players this year,” forward Cole Nagy said.

“But we’ve all put the time in… like off the ice. On the ice and it all just added up to success.”

Because of their success, they’ll be leaving for Calgary on Christmas morning to take part in the Mac’s Midget AAA World Invitational Tournament for the first time in six years.

“It’s important to get there. As kids, you play through the organization so to say that you were at the tournament is good for recruiting. It’s good for bringing kids in and it allows them to be seen by other groups outside of Saskatchewan,” head coach Scott Scissons said.

The Blazers host the Prince Albert Mintos next at Rod Hamm Memorial Arena at 7:30 p.m. CT on Dec. 6.