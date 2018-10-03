New chapter of Saskatoon Blazers, Contacts rivalry to be decided at Merlis Belsher Place

The puck is set to drop on a new chapter in the rivalry between the Saskatoon Blazers and the Saskatoon Contacts this month.

Saskatoon Minor Hockey Association (SMHA) has introduced the Jim McIntyre Cup to be played for in an annual competition between the two Saskatchewan Midget AAA Hockey League teams.

The Blazer and the Contacts will face each other four times this 2018-19 regular season:

Oct. 12 at Rod Hamm Memorial Arena

Nov. 7 at Rod Hamm Memorial Arena

Dec. 20 at Merlis Belsher Place

Jan. 10 at Merlis Belsher Place

The Jim McIntyre Cup will be presented for the team that earns the most points in the four-game series. If the points are tied, a winner will be decided with a shootout following the game on Jan. 10.

SMHA wanted to recognize Jim McIntyre, the current president and governor for the Contacts, for his long-term commitment to Saskatoon hockey players.

McIntyre, also known as Mr. Mac, has been involved with the Contacts for over 37 years, during of which the team won six provincial championships and a Telus Cup title.

“To Mr. Mac, success is developing players on and off the ice to be the best players and best citizens they can be,” Contacts head coach Marc Chartier said in a press release.

“The Blazers look forward to competing for the Jim McIntyre Cup every season. I played for Jim on the Contacts and respect his great contribution to minor hockey in Saskatoon,” Blazers head coach Scott Scissons said in a press release.

The Contacts will play their first game as well as home opener at the newly-constructed Merlis Belsher Place against the Yorkton RawTec Maulers at 1:45 p.m. CT on Sunday, Oct. 7. Admittance is free of charge to all.