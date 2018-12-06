Police looking for help in identifying armed robbery suspect in Elmsdale

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who robbed a convenience store in Elmsdale, N.S., on Tuesday.
Nova Scotia RCMP say the robbery happened around 11 p.m. along Highway 214.
Police say the suspect entered the store, pulled out a knife and demanded cash from an employee.
The suspect took about $120 and ran away. He was left seen heading eastbound out of the store on foot toward Highway 2.
There were no injuries.
The suspect is described as a six-foot-tall white man with a slim build and a short, black goatee.
At the time of the crime, he was wearing dark pants, light brown work boots and a black jacket with the hood up.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crime or has useful information is asked to contact Enfield RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
