Crime
December 6, 2018 12:08 pm
Updated: December 6, 2018 12:10 pm

Police looking for help in identifying armed robbery suspect in Elmsdale

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News
Police are looking to identify this man, who robbed a convenience store in Elmsdale on Tuesday.

Police are looking to identify this man, who robbed a convenience store in Elmsdale on Tuesday.

Nova Scotia RCMP
A A

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who robbed a convenience store in Elmsdale, N.S., on Tuesday.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the robbery happened around 11 p.m. along Highway 214.

READ MORE: 2 youths charged in robbery at NSLC store in Lower Sackville

Police say the suspect entered the store, pulled out a knife and demanded cash from an employee.

The suspect took about $120 and ran away. He was left seen heading eastbound out of the store on foot toward Highway 2.

There were no injuries.

READ MORE: Man arrested after alleged robbery at Halifax liquor store

The suspect is described as a six-foot-tall white man with a slim build and a short, black goatee.

At the time of the crime, he was wearing dark pants, light brown work boots and a black jacket with the hood up.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crime or has useful information is asked to contact Enfield RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

Follow @GlobalGraeme

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Armed Robbery
Convenience Store
Convenience Store robbery
Crime
elmsdale
N.S.
Nova Scotia
Nova Scotia Crime
Nova Scotia RCMP
Police
RCMP
Robbery

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News