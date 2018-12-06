Police looking for help in identifying armed robbery suspect in Elmsdale

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who robbed a convenience store in Elmsdale, N.S., on Tuesday.

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying this man, who robbed a convenience store in #Elmsdale on Tuesday. The suspect is described as a 6 foot tall white man with a slim build & a short, dark goatee. Anyone with information is asked to call police. @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/5uyXE9Jyij — Graeme Benjamin (@GlobalGraeme) December 6, 2018

Nova Scotia RCMP say the robbery happened around 11 p.m. along Highway 214.

READ MORE: 2 youths charged in robbery at NSLC store in Lower Sackville

Police say the suspect entered the store, pulled out a knife and demanded cash from an employee.

The suspect took about $120 and ran away. He was left seen heading eastbound out of the store on foot toward Highway 2.

There were no injuries.

READ MORE: Man arrested after alleged robbery at Halifax liquor store

The suspect is described as a six-foot-tall white man with a slim build and a short, black goatee.

At the time of the crime, he was wearing dark pants, light brown work boots and a black jacket with the hood up.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crime or has useful information is asked to contact Enfield RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

Follow @GlobalGraeme