SSCF launches program opening discussions about the affects of where people live

The South Saskatchewan Community Foundation (SSCF) is launching a new program to celebrate its 50th anniversary next year.

The program is called 50 Vital Community Conversations.

SSCF will provide 50 micro-grants of $300 to different communities – a total of $15,000.

“We’re really hoping to get a wide variety of communities to get involved. Communities can be a geographical area, it can be a special interest group or an organization,” SSCF executive director Donna Ziegler said.

The goal is to bring people together for open discussions about issues affecting where they live.

“We’re hoping that these conversations are going to be about what’s going on in the communities. What are their concerns? What are their challenges? What would they like their community to look like?” Ziegler said.

Organizations wishing to apply can do so before Jan. 15, and must be a registered charity to be eligible.