Supreme Court to say if it will hear case of cop who shot teen on streetcar
OTTAWA – A Toronto police officer who shot a teenager on an empty streetcar five years ago finds out today if Canada’s top court will hear his case.
A jury acquitted Const. James Forcillo of the second-degree murder of 18-year-old Sammy Yatim in 2016.
READ MORE: James Forcillo, Toronto cop convicted in shooting death, gets 6 months added to sentence
However, jurors convicted him of attempted murder related to a second volley of bullets he fired after Yatim was down and dying.
Forcillo’s lawyers argue the first and second volleys were artificially divided into discrete events.
READ MORE: Ontario court dismisses Const. James Forcillo’s appeal in shooting death of Sammy Yatim
They are also contesting Forcillo’s initial six-year sentence, which was a year longer than the mandatory minimum.
Bystander video of the shooting sparked widespread public outrage.
© 2018 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.