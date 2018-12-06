Crime
December 6, 2018 6:23 am

Supreme Court to say if it will hear case of cop who shot teen on streetcar

By Staff The Canadian Press

(April 30, 2018): Ontario's highest court has rejected the appeal of James Forcillo, the Toronto police officer convicted in the 2013 shooting death of Sammy Yatim, 18. As Eric Sorensen reports, Forcillo's actions are in stark contrast to those of Const. Ken Lam, who arrested the Toronto van attack suspect without firing a shot.

OTTAWA – A Toronto police officer who shot a teenager on an empty streetcar five years ago finds out today if Canada’s top court will hear his case.

A jury acquitted Const. James Forcillo of the second-degree murder of 18-year-old Sammy Yatim in 2016.

However, jurors convicted him of attempted murder related to a second volley of bullets he fired after Yatim was down and dying.

Forcillo’s lawyers argue the first and second volleys were artificially divided into discrete events.

They are also contesting Forcillo’s initial six-year sentence, which was a year longer than the mandatory minimum.

Bystander video of the shooting sparked widespread public outrage.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

