Crime
May 31, 2018 5:29 pm

James Forcillo, Toronto cop convicted in shooting death, gets 6 months added to sentence

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH ABOVE (April 30): Michael Lacy, a lawyer for Const. James Forcillo, discusses the dismissal of an appeal of the conviction of his client in the shooting death of Sammy Yatim.

A Toronto police officer convicted of attempted murder in the fatal shooting of a troubled teen on an empty streetcar, has had six months added to his prison sentence after pleading guilty to perjury and breaching bail.

Const. James Forcillo had fired two separate volleys at Sammy Yatim as the 18-year-old was standing alone holding a small knife on a streetcar in 2013.

A jury convicted Forcillo of attempted murder in 2016 and he was sentenced to six years in prison.

Forcillo was out on bail pending an appeal of his conviction in November 2017 when police found him living at the home of his new fiancee and not with his ex-wife, as the court had instructed him to. He was charged with breaching bail, perjury and attempting to obstruct justice.

His lawyers say he pleaded guilty to those charges in a Toronto court on Thursday.

Ontario’s top court dismissed Forcillo’s appeal on his attempted murder conviction last month.

