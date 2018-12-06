Burnaby gas leak
December 6, 2018 8:09 am

Employees evacuated after gas leak in Burnaby building

By Reporter  CKNW

FortisBC crews arrived just before midnight and turned off the gas at K-Bro Linen Systems in Burnaby

Sean Boynton/ Global News
Burnaby Fire Department says there was a gas leak at K-Bro Linen Systems on Enterprise Street late Wednesday.

They say fire crews arrived around 11 p.m. and evacuated the building.

The area was cornered off until Fortis BC could shut off the gas.

Employees were allowed back into work around midnight, but with no gas on.

Fortis BC is expected to arrive early Thursday to do repairs and turn the gas back on in the building.

