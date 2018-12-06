Employees evacuated after gas leak in Burnaby building

Burnaby Fire Department says there was a gas leak at K-Bro Linen Systems on Enterprise Street late Wednesday.

They say fire crews arrived around 11 p.m. and evacuated the building.

The area was cornered off until Fortis BC could shut off the gas.

Employees were allowed back into work around midnight, but with no gas on.

Fortis BC is expected to arrive early Thursday to do repairs and turn the gas back on in the building.