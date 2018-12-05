Netflix Canada takes aim at Ontario government over sex-ed curriculum

Ontario parents may be divided but Netflix Canada certainly seems to be taking a stance on the sex ed curriculum.

The streaming giant sent out a tweet aimed at the Ontario government, that one Twitter user referred to as throwing ‘shade.’

In a tweet posted to their Twitter account Wednesday, Netflix wrote “since the Ontario sex-ed curriculum has gone back in time, you can ‘learn’ about sex the way teens in the ’90s did: all the American Pie movies are now on Netflix.”

The Netflix Canada tweet garnered over 2500 likes and over 90 replies including some memorable GIFs.

Ontario’s Progressive Conservative government announced in July it would scrap the modernized health and physical education curriculum brought in by former premier Kathleen Wynne’s Liberal government in 2015.

Instead, the PC government announced it would largely return to what was taught in the 1998 curriculum.

The controversial announcement caused fiery debate both for and against the older curriculum.