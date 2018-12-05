$5K reward offered for information to find suspect in Senneville mailbox explosion

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to a suspect in connection with a mailbox explosion in Senneville.

A 68-year-old woman was injured during the evening of June 6, 2018, when an explosive device went off while she was opening her mailbox on Senneville Road.

Montreal police said the device exploded around 7:10 p.m. when the victim picked up a package. She suffered minor injuries.

Investigators with the arson squad have been trying to find the suspect, but they do not have information about the suspect’s identity or appearance.

Sun Youth is offering an award on behalf of an anonymous donor for any information that could identify the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Info-Crime hotline at 514-393-1133.