Adonis Stevenson stable but critical after traumatic brain injury: Doctor

By The Canadian Press

WATCH ABOVE: Questions about the sport's future have been raised after Canadian boxer Adonis Stevenson was left in critical condition after taking repeated shots to the head during a recent fight.

The medical team treating Montreal boxer Adonis Stevenson in a Quebec City hospital says he remains in stable but critical condition following his Saturday night knockout.

Intensive care specialist Dr. Alexis Turgeon told reporters Wednesday that Stevenson underwent surgery soon after he was brought to the hospital from the arena by ambulance.

The doctor at the Hôpital de l’Enfant Jésus says Stevenson suffered a traumatic brain injury and has been in intensive care since his surgery.

He is sedated, under artificial ventilation and is undergoing specialized neurological monitoring.

Turgeon says it is too soon to offer an opinion on the boxer’s short- or long-term prognosis.

Stevenson was injured in a knockout loss to Oleksandr Gvozdyk of Ukraine in his WBC light heavyweight title defence.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

