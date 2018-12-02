Canadian boxer Adonis Stevenson in critical condition after knockout in title fight

Canadian boxer Adonis Stevenson is in critical condition after being knocked out in a light heavyweight title fight in Quebec City on Saturday night, according to boxing promoter Yvon Michel.

Stevenson, 41, had come into the fight on the back of a five-year undefeated streak but was knocked out by Ukrainian challenger Oleksandr Gvozdyk at 2:49 of the 11th round of their World Boxing Council (WBC) light heavyweight bout.

The Haitian-born, Montreal-based boxer was promptly put on a stretcher and left the Videotron Centre in an ambulance.

Michel tweeted that Stevenson is in critical condition and in intensive care at a hospital.

He said no other details would be offered for the time being and asked for the privacy of Stevenson’s family to be respected.

