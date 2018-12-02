Canada
Canadian boxer Adonis Stevenson in critical condition after knockout in title fight

By National Online Journalist  Global News

Ring doctor Marc Gagne checks on Adonis Stevenson after he was knocked out by Oleksandr Gvozdyk of Ukraine in their WBC light heavyweight championship fight in Quebec City, Dec. 1, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
Canadian boxer Adonis Stevenson is in critical condition after being knocked out in a light heavyweight title fight in Quebec City on Saturday night, according to boxing promoter Yvon Michel.

Stevenson, 41, had come into the fight on the back of a five-year undefeated streak but was knocked out by Ukrainian challenger Oleksandr Gvozdyk at 2:49 of the 11th round of their World Boxing Council (WBC) light heavyweight bout.

The Haitian-born, Montreal-based boxer was promptly put on a stretcher and left the Videotron Centre in an ambulance.

Michel tweeted that Stevenson is in critical condition and in intensive care at a hospital.

He said no other details would be offered for the time being and asked for the privacy of Stevenson’s family to be respected.

— With files from the Canadian Press

