Grouse Mountain opens Wednesday

Grouse Mountain official opens its new ski season on Wednesday.

Thanks to the recent cold temperatures, the snow-making team has fired up the snow guns, getting the Paradise Bowl and the Paradise Jib Park ready for skiers and snowboarders.

This winter season also sees Grouse Mountain offering a new app, available on Apple’s App Store and through Google Play, allowing users to access the latest weather, snow reports, lift, run and activity status, and more.

Cypress Mountain in West Vancouver opened on Monday.