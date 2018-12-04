Dog-boarding facility at Edmonton International Airport to open in summer after delays

Come next summer, dog owners who live in Edmonton can expect to have a new, convenient option for leaving their pets when they have to catch a flight out of town.

Edmonton International Airport announced Tuesday it has entered into an agreement with a dog-boarding and daycare provider to have it open its second location in Alberta’s capital right at the airport.

Related WestJet raising most prices for taking furry friends on flights

“The new Dogtopia dog daycare, boarding and spa facility at the airport allows Edmonton air travellers an opportunity to travel for business or pleasure knowing their furry friends receive the same love and care as when they are at home,” EIA said in a news release. “The new location will provide for convenient airport drop-off and pickup and high-definition webcams allow travellers to check in on their dogs while travelling.”

Dogtopia, which already operates dozens of facilities across North America, is expected to open the airport facility in the summer but an exact opening date has yet to be announced. The facility’s construction actually began last year, but “was delayed due to unanticipated issues with the repurposed building that were further complicated by flooding in the spring of 2018,” according to EIA.

“A joint decision was made to build a new building rather than renovate an older, existing building with potential land drainage issues,” the EIA said.

EIA said the new location will be Dogtopia’s first foray into airports and that it offers an “important travel amenity for Edmonton travellers.”

READ MORE: More passengers, more development cap banner 2017 at Edmonton International Airport

While the facility’s exact location has yet to be finalized, EIA said it will likely be close to JetSet Parking on the entrance to the main terminal building.

EIA said while the Dogtopia location was originally anticipated to open in the fall of 2018, “the airport authority is confident this decision ensures a high-quality and excellent long-term site at the airport.”

I addition to daycare and boarding, Dogtopia also offers grooming and training for dogs.

READ MORE: Flying with your pet: Tips to help keep your animal safe on a plane

Watch below: Things you should know before flying with your pet.