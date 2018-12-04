5 Winnipeg Blue Bombers named CFL All-Stars

Five members of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers capped off their season by being named to the CFL All-Star team.

Running back Andrew Harris, linebacker Adam Bighill, safety Taylor Loffler, and offensive linemen Matthias Goossen and Stanley Bryant were rewarded for their efforts last season.

“I just had probably the most grueling season as far as carries go, and I feel great right now. I definitely want to honor the two years that I have left,” Harris said while holding a press conference at the Bombers’ facility on Tuesday afternoon.

The Bombers had seven players on the West Division all-star team that was announced in November, but receiver Darvin Adams and offensive lineman Sukh Chungh but didn’t make the cut this time around.

Harris was named a CFL All-Star for the fifth time in his career, and the third with the Bombers. He rushed for a career best 1,390 yards to win the CFL’s rushing title for the second straight season. His 11 touchdowns was also tied for third most in the league.

It was also the fifth all-star nod for Bighill, but his first with the Bombers. Bighill was named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player at the recent CFL Awards.

Loffler has played three CFL seasons and has been named an all-star each time. He racked up 52 tackles and three interceptions last season.

Bryant earned his fourth CFL All-Star selection after winning the CFL’s Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman Award in back-to-back seasons. Bryant appeared in all 18 games last season.

Goossen is a CFL All-Star for the first time in his career. The centre has not missed a single game in his four seasons in the blue and gold.

“I preached about how good the O-line was all year,” Harris said. “And to see Goose and Stanley to get the nod as well is great, but again I said it about the western all- star team, all five guys could’ve been in that place.”

The league’s nine head coaches and the Football Reporters of Canada voted for the all-star team.

