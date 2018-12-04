2 charged after police seize drugs, cash from vehicle in Alliston

Two people have been charged after police seized drugs and cash from a vehicle in Alliston.

According to Nottawasaga OPP, on Saturday just after 11 p.m., officers stopped a vehicle on Victoria Street East.

Police say officers determined the driver of the vehicle had been suspended.

Officers say further investigation revealed there was also cannabis readily available to the driver.

According to police, officers searched the vehicle and a quantity of cannabis, cocaine, other illegal drugs and Canadian currency was seized.

As a result, police say 34-year-old Lindsey Cole from Scarborough has been charged with driving while under suspension, driving a vehicle with cannabis readily available, unlawful purchase of cannabis, possession of over 30 grams of cannabis in a public place, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of cocaine.

Police say 47-year-old Matthew Mitchell of Pickering has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of cocaine and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Police said the accused were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Bradford at a later date.