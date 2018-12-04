‘You don’t win elections by telling the truth about climate change’ says teen activist

Greta Thunberg, a 15-year-old activist who has inspired a global movement where children are called on to skip school to demand action on climate change, said on Tuesday that politicians don’t tell the truth on climate change because it does not win them votes.

The teenager, who began her five-day-a-week protest outside Stockholm’s parliament in the weeks before Sweden’s election on Sept. 9, said U.S. President Donald Trump was an example of such politicians.

“They will either laugh at him, hate him. That is sad, but it’s the truth. If he doesn’t change now that is how it’s going to turn out,” she said, referring to how Trump would be regarded in the future.

Thunberg has now returned to school but continues her protest by skipping school on Fridays. She describes the current situation regarding climate as “the biggest crisis humanity has ever faced.”

“Now we need to get angry and hold the older generations accountable for the mess that they have created,” Thunberg told Reuters.

Thunberg, who drove to Poland from Sweden in an electric car with her father, says she has made changes in her lifestyle to contribute to halting climate change and urges others to do the same.