New Brunswick Liberals to hold leadership convention in Saint John

The New Brunswick Liberal Association has accepted the resignation of leader Brian Gallant, effective when a new leader is chosen.

The board of directors has voted to hold the leadership convention in Saint John – the first convention the party has held there since 1998.

The board has appointed a leadership steering committee that will determine the rules of the leadership race and a date for the convention.

Party president Joel Reed says online and telephone voting will also be made available.

Gallant decided to quit as leader after his government was defeated last month in a confidence vote on their throne speech.

He remains the member for the riding of Shediac Bay-Dieppe and will continue to serve as Opposition leader until a new leader is chosen.