Ontario Works cheques delayed in Waterloo due to Canada Post strike

Waterloo region announced Monday that the recent rotating strike at Canada Post had delayed the delivery of some Ontario Works cheques.

As of Friday, the region said that 400 people had yet to receive cheques for December.

That number declined Monday as some people reported receiving their cheques.

The region is asking that anyone who has yet to receive a cheque to contact their caseworker for assistance.

The region is also looking into replacing any missing cheques and is offering to confirm to landlords that payments were delayed.