Waterloo Region won’t mail out Ontario Works cheques because of Canada Post strike

Waterloo region announced Friday that it will not be mailing out November’s Ontario Works cheques because of the rotating strikes by Canada Post employees.

“We don’t want to risk cheques getting held up in the mail,” Bob Theisz, supervisor of finance for Community Services said. “People in our community depend on these benefits to help meet their basic needs. They can’t afford any delays.”

Those who receive Ontario Works cheques are asked to pick them up at 99 Regina St. S. in Waterloo and 150 Main St. in Cambridge on Oct. 31, the same day that they are cashable.

The region says staff will ensure that anyone who cannot reach these points will still get their cheques.

Canada Post has been negotiating with the postal workers’ union for 10 months in an attempt to reach a new deal with key demands being job security, an end to forced overtime and better health and safety measures.

On Sunday, it was announced that postal workers would begin rotating job action.

A day later, there were strikes throughout the GTA causing delays to tens of thousands of pieces of mail.

There have been strikes in other centres across Canada including Halifax, Victoria, Edmonton and Windsor.