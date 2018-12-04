North Vancouver parents ask for safer roads for their kids to walk to school

Concerned parents are asking for safer crosswalks and traffic control on Montroyal Blvd. in North Vancouver.

“It is the most horrific thing to see your little boy, on a stretcher with a neckbrace and blood oozing out of his head,” said Susannah Lee, one of a number of parents who spoke on how dangerous it is for pedestrians on Montroyal between Ranger and Cliffridge at a District of North Vancouver council meeting Monday night.

She said her son and two friends were hit by a car as they walked to school.

They all walked away with minor injuries, but this isn’t the first time a child has been hit by a car in that stretch.

Just last month, three teens were injured trying to cross the same street on their way to school.

Another speaker, Fred, who is a grandparent and has lived in the area since 1971, said too many kids have been hit on that stretch.

“There are hills and blind spots, you come over a hill and there’s a child and you’re really doing a lot of speed and if it’s wet it really can be very difficult,” he said.

The North Shore Safe Routes Advocates are asking for better traffic control including completed sidewalks, speed deterrents and zebra-striped crosswalks.