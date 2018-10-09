Traffic
Fall weather sees spike in pedestrian crashes across Lower Mainland

A pedestrian was rushed to hospital after a crash Monday afternoon.

Fall is here, and ICBC says the number of pedestrians injured in crashes nearly doubles from October to January.

“The days are getting shorter, the weather is getting darker earlier, and the weather is getting poorer. It might be poor visibility out there,” said Aileen Shibata, ICBC road safety program manager.

B.C’s public auto insurer is launching a pedestrian safety campaign with police, she said. Along with radio and online ads, ICBC and community policing volunteers will be handing out reflectors and safety tips in high pedestrian traffic areas, to help pedestrians stay visible.

“The message for drivers is to focus on the road and be ready to yield to pedestrians at all times, especially when you’re turning in the intersection or you’re near transit stops,” Shibata said. “A pedestrian could be running for the bus, for example. And of course, leave your phone alone so you’ve got your full attention focused on the road.”

Stats show that most pedestrians are struck between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. each day, and on average, there are 2,100 crashes involving pedestrians each year on the Lower Mainland.

