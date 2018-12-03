Lighting of menorah in Halifax’s Grand Parade marks Jewish festival of Hanukkah

Canada
Dozens gathered in Halifax’s Grand Parade Monday evening for the annual lighting of the giant menorah.

The large candelabra is erected by the Chabad Lubavitch organization and helps promote the festival’s message of freedom over oppression and light over darkness.

An additional candle will be lit each night until December 10.

“It signifies a tremendous message, the message is first of all to grow,” said Rabbi Mendel Feldman.

“You have to add light, which spiritually means to care to share. To share your resources to make the world bright and better with acts of goodness and kindness.”

