Vancouver councillor introduces motion urging province to move faster on ridesharing

A Vancouver city councillor will introduce a motion at Tuesday’s city council meeting urging the province to be ready to go with ridesharing by April, long before the proposed fall 2019 launch.
Melissa De Genova’s motion starts off noting that “Vancouver is currently the largest city in North America that does not offer ridesharing services like Uber and Lyft.”
De Genova wants ridesharing to be introduced alongside taxi cabs in an “equitable manner.”
She is concerned that Victoria will allow cab drivers to participate in ridesharing when off duty, something she believes will skew pricing.
In addition, the motion calls for per-kilometre ridesharing and taxi insurance products to be made available to companies by April 29, 2019.
The councillor also wants legislation changed so the city has the ability to amend or create bylaws to promote ridesharing.
