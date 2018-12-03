Elderly man dies in hospital after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough: Toronto police

Toronto police say an 80-year-old man has died after he was struck while crossing an intersection in Scarborough.
Officers said they responded to the call on Nov. 25 at 5:50 p.m. to a collision at Bellamy Road North at Cedar Brae Boulevard, just east of Lawrence Avenue East and McCowan Road.
Investigators said a 29-year-old man was driving a Buick westbound when it struck the elderly man as he was crossing from the south to the north side of the intersection.
Police said the victim was transported to hospital for treatment but succumbed to his injuries in hospital four days later.
The investigation remains ongoing. Police are asking local residents, businesses and drivers who may have security or dash-cam footage of the incident to contact investigators.
Anyone with further information is asked to call police at 416-808-1900 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
