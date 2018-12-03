Man airlifted with severe burns after explosion near Guelph

The Ontario Fire Marshal’s office is investigating an explosion near Guelph that put a man in hospital with severe burns on Sunday evening.

The blast happened in a detached garage at around 5 p.m. in the area of the Eramosa-Erin Townline and Highway 7.

Guelph-Eramosa deputy fire chief Jim Petrik said three people were hurt, including one man who remains in critical condition.

“He ended up being airlifted to Sunnybrook Hospital,” Petrik said. “There were two other individuals who were burned, but their injuries were less serious.”

The garage was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, but Petrik said they had it under control in about 40 minutes and fully extinguished within two hours.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the explosion, but damage is estimated at around $150,000.

“Because there was an explosion involved and serious injuries, then the Fire Marshal’s office was called in,” Petrik said.

