4 arrested after Guelph police seize BB gun, knife, pepper spray

Guelph police say four people were arrested on Friday night following a heated exchange that involved a BB gun, knife and pepper spray.
Officers were called to a motel in the area of Silvercreek Parkway and Woodlawn Road at around 7:30 p.m. for reports of someone with a gun.
Police said three men in their 20s got into an argument that led to a gun and a knife being pulled out.
A 25-year-old woman also allegedly pepper-sprayed another woman during the spat.
All four were arrested by police and face several weapons-related charges.
Police said the firearm was a .177 calibre Crossman BB air pistol and it was found in two of the suspects’ motel room.
Officers also found fentanyl on one of the men, according to a news release.
