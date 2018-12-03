Crime
December 3, 2018 12:50 pm

4 arrested after Guelph police seize BB gun, knife, pepper spray

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY

Guelph police were called to a motel in the area of Silvercreek Parkway and Woodlawn Road at around 7:30 p.m. for reports of someone with a gun.

File/ Global News
A A

Guelph police say four people were arrested on Friday night following a heated exchange that involved a BB gun, knife and pepper spray.

Officers were called to a motel in the area of Silvercreek Parkway and Woodlawn Road at around 7:30 p.m. for reports of someone with a gun.

READ MORE: Man charged with second-degree murder in his mother’s death: Guelph police

Police said three men in their 20s got into an argument that led to a gun and a knife being pulled out.

A 25-year-old woman also allegedly pepper-sprayed another woman during the spat.

All four were arrested by police and face several weapons-related charges.

READ MORE: Guelph Storm blow out Kitchener Rangers

Police said the firearm was a .177 calibre Crossman BB air pistol and it was found in two of the suspects’ motel room.

Officers also found fentanyl on one of the men, according to a news release.

BELOW: Ohio officer lectures two children playing with BB gun

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Guelph
guelph bb gun
Guelph crime
guelph fight
guelph motel
guelph pepper spray
Guelph Police
guelph police bb gun
guelph police fight
guelph police motel
guelph police pepper spray

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News