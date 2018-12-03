4 arrested after Guelph police seize BB gun, knife, pepper spray

Guelph police say four people were arrested on Friday night following a heated exchange that involved a BB gun, knife and pepper spray.

Officers were called to a motel in the area of Silvercreek Parkway and Woodlawn Road at around 7:30 p.m. for reports of someone with a gun.

Police said three men in their 20s got into an argument that led to a gun and a knife being pulled out.

A 25-year-old woman also allegedly pepper-sprayed another woman during the spat.

All four were arrested by police and face several weapons-related charges.

Police said the firearm was a .177 calibre Crossman BB air pistol and it was found in two of the suspects’ motel room.

Officers also found fentanyl on one of the men, according to a news release.

