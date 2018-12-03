Massive lineups for Compass Card wristbands as they sell out within two hours

If you wanted to get your hands on a Compass Card wristband, you’re almost out of luck.
Dozens of people lined up Monday morning outside the Stadium-Chinatown SkyTrain station in Vancouver to get their hands on one of the wristbands.
TransLink was selling 2,000 Monday morning — 1,000 adult wristbands and 1,000 concession wristbands.
People were allowed to buy up to four each initially but that was later capped at two each when TransLink saw how many people were in line.
They are now sold out.
Compass wristbands, which will work the same as a Compass Card, will allow the rider to tap in and tap out when travelling on transit.
Customers can reload them online, at a Compass vending machine, by phone or in person.
They were charged a $6 refundable fee.
TransLink says for those didn’t get a wristband, they are still giving some away on the Buzzer blog.
More are also expected to be released early next year.
