Massive lineups for Compass Card wristbands as they sell out within two hours

If you wanted to get your hands on a Compass Card wristband, you’re almost out of luck.

Dozens of people lined up Monday morning outside the Stadium-Chinatown SkyTrain station in Vancouver to get their hands on one of the wristbands.

TransLink was selling 2,000 Monday morning — 1,000 adult wristbands and 1,000 concession wristbands.

Massive lineups outside the Stadium-Chinatown SkyTrain station as @TransLink sells 2,000 Compass wristbands in a North American first. Some, who were in line for hours this morning, telling us it was worth the wait to have a more convenient way to tap in and tap out. pic.twitter.com/gzeJy3CW1r — Neetu Garcha (@NeetuGarcha) December 3, 2018

People were allowed to buy up to four each initially but that was later capped at two each when TransLink saw how many people were in line.

They are now sold out.

Compass wristbands, which will work the same as a Compass Card, will allow the rider to tap in and tap out when travelling on transit.

Customers can reload them online, at a Compass vending machine, by phone or in person.

They were charged a $6 refundable fee.

This man says he was the first in line this morning and got four wristbands for he and his friends. He says he uses transit regularly and because of his disability, having the wristband will make life much easier. We’ll have the story @GlobalBC at Noon. pic.twitter.com/XTLafLsUXe — Neetu Garcha (@NeetuGarcha) December 3, 2018

TransLink says for those didn’t get a wristband, they are still giving some away on the Buzzer blog.

More are also expected to be released early next year.

That’s it, folks. Within two hours, all 2,000 Compass wristbands have sold out. @TransLink says it has cut off the lineup and everyone waiting right now WILL get a wrist band. Earlier this AM, each person could buy up to 4 each, now they’ve capped it at 2 wristbands per person. pic.twitter.com/MatSDGJFAI — Neetu Garcha (@NeetuGarcha) December 3, 2018