Police investigating after boat, motor, trailer reported stolen from marina in Springwater Township

Police are investigating after a boat, motor and trailer were reported stolen from a marina in Springwater Township.

According to Huronia West OPP, on Thursday, officers received a report that a boat, motor and trailer package was stolen from a marina on Horseshoe Valley Road West.

Police say a maroon and grey 2018 Kingfisher 2325 Costal Express vessel with a hull #ON5915030, a 175HP Suzuki outboard motor and an aluminum dual axle trailer were reported stolen.

Officers say the total value of the package stolen is just under $100,000.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 705-429-3575 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).