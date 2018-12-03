Crime
December 3, 2018 12:25 pm

Police investigating after boat, motor, trailer reported stolen from marina in Springwater Township

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

Police are investigating after a boat, trailer and motor were reported stolen from a marina in Springwater Township.

According to Huronia West OPP, on Thursday, officers received a report that a boat, motor and trailer package was stolen from a marina on Horseshoe Valley Road West.

Police say a maroon and grey 2018 Kingfisher 2325 Costal Express vessel with a hull #ON5915030, a 175HP Suzuki outboard motor and an aluminum dual axle trailer were reported stolen.

Officers say the total value of the package stolen is just under $100,000.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 705-429-3575 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

