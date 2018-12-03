Skunk tests positive for racoon rabies in Waterloo region

A sick skunk captured in Ayr has tested positive for rabies, according to a release from the Township of North Dumfries.

The release notes that this is not the first time there has been a positive test for rabies in Waterloo region this year.

But it is the first time an animal in Waterloo region has tested positive this particular strain of rabies, which had been found in Hamilton in 2015.

The township believes there was no direct contact with animals or humans related to this “most recent event.”

Anyone who spots any abnormal animals in the area should call Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry at 1-888-574-6656 and the Region of Waterloo Public Health at 519-575-4400.

While winter is coming, which should decrease potential interactions with rabid animals, pet owners should keep their pets immunized against rabies.

To protect against rabies, it is also recommended that you avoid contact with unfamiliar, sick or injured animals and do not feed wild or stray animals.