Barrie Colts fall 3-1 to the Owen Sound Attack

The Owen Sound Attack defeated the Barrie Colts 3-1 at the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre Saturday evening.

Owen Sound was the first to attack, when Zachary Roberts posted a goal for the team seven minutes into the first period.

The Colts responded with a goal from Justin Murray just nine minutes later.

Murray’s goal, the only for Barrie on Saturday, was assisted by Matej Pekar.

In the second period, neither team was able to score, keeping the game tied at 1 after 40 minutes of play.

However, in the third, the Colts were unable to hold off the Attack, giving up a goal to Nick Suzuki after less than two minutes.

An insurance goal a few minutes later from Kevin Hancock solidified Owen Sound’s win over the Colts.

Barrie’s netminder Maksim Zhukov made 39 saves on 42 shots Saturday evening.

Owen Sound’s goalie, Andrew MacLean, saved 32 shots for the win.

The Colts return home to host the Oshawa Generals next at the Barrie Molson Centre on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.