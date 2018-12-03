Orlondo Steinauer taking over as Tiger-Cats head coach

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have a new coach.

The team has promoted assistant coach Orlondo Steinauer to the post.

He replaces June Jones, who becomes Hamilton’s associate head coach and offensive coordinator.

READ MORE: Rick Zamperin: 2018 Ticats were too inconsistent, injury riddled, to be a serious contender

Steinauer attracted interest from both the Toronto Argonauts and B.C. Lions, two teams who are looking for a new head coach, but the Ticats announced late last week that he was not leaving the team.

“I want to thank June Jones and the entire Tiger-Cats organization for this opportunity, and believing in me as a man and a football coach,” said Steinauer. “I look forward to building a sustainable model of winning throughout the organization, while in pursuit of winning multiple Grey Cups.”

“After working closely with Orlondo last season, it was obvious to me that he’s ready to take the next step in his career and become a head coach in the CFL,” said Jones. “He’s earned this opportunity and the time was now. I made a decision that in order to put our best foot forward and bring a Grey Cup championship back to Hamilton, we needed to keep him here and expand his role. Winning is the most important thing and I’m excited about our great opportunity for success in 2019 with Orlondo returning as head coach.”

READ MORE: Trevor Harris leads Redblacks to victory against Tiger-Cats in CFL’s East Final

Jones went 14-15 during his time as Hamilton’s head coach in 2018 and the last half of 2017.

He lead the team to an 8-10 record in this season and an appearance in the CFL’s East Final where the Cats lost to Ottawa.

Steinauer, 45, returned to Hamilton last year as assistant head coach after a season with Fresno State in the NCAA.

READ MORE: Retired Tiger Cat linemen take aim at the political trenches

He was Hamilton’s defensive coordinator from 2013 to 2016. He helped the team to back-to-back Grey Cup appearances in 2013 and 2014.

Steinauer played 13 seasons (1996 to 2008) in the CFL as a defensive back with Ottawa, Hamilton and Toronto and won the Grey Cup in 1999 with the Tiger-Cats and 2004 with the Argos.

He started his CFL coaching career in 2010 with Toronto.