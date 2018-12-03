Police investigating alleged armed robbery in Oxford County

Police in Oxford county are investigating a reported armed robbery at a convenience store in Drumbo.

The OPP responded to the store at 6:15 p.m. Sunday.

Police say two men entered, with one of the men brandishing a weapon. The suspects fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash and tobacco products.

READ MORE: London police ask for public’s help locating missing 60-year-old man

The store employee was not injured during the altercation.

Members of the West Region Emergency Response Team and the West Region Canine Unit were deployed to search the area for the suspects, but were unsuccessful.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).