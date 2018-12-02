Regina police investigating after 2 men riding bikes shot at in North Central

The Regina Police Service is investigating after two men riding their bikes were shot at in North Central early Sunday morning.

Police were called to the intersection of Elphinstone Street and 2nd Avenue at around 1 a.m. for reports of gunfire.

Two men were riding their bikes on 2nd Avenue when a white Ford Escape began following them, rolled down the window and fired a single shot, according to police.

No one was injured during the incident, as the bullet missed its target.

Police were unable to locate any potential suspects and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 306-777-6500 or to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).